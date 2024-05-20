Unai Emery wants to build a stronger Aston Villa for next year

The Villa boss will sit down with the club’s billionaire owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, later this week to thrash out plans for the next few months.

Villa’s first focus is ensuring they remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and it is possible one or more players could depart before others come in.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is of interest, while the London club have also been tracking Villa forward Jhon Duran.