Young Aston Villa side claim Birmingham Senior Cup

Kadan Young, Kobei Moore and Rico Richards all bagged braces as the club’s under-21s team cruised past their United Counties League opponents at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s son, Lander, who has been part of Villa’s academy set-up this season, played the second half in goal. It was the 20th time Villa have won the cup, which was first contested in 1876, yet the first time since the club re-entered the competition at the start of the decade following an absence of more than 20 years.

The Young Lions, who had come through two penalty shootout wins en route to the final, were in control from the moment Omari Kellyman and Aidan Borland both scored in the space of two first-half minutes.

Kellyman, who made his Premier League bow in last month’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City, opened the scoring when he converted Travis Patterson’s cross.

Borland soon doubled the advantage before Young, another player involved in the first-team set-up, struck twice either side of half- time.

Moore and Kyrie Pierre continued the scoring with Richards, recently returned from a loan spell at League Two Stockport, then scoring twice before Moore converted a stoppage-time penalty.