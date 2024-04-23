Aston Villa boosted by Unai Emery contract extension

An option in the club's favour in the head coach's existing terms has been triggered and Emery has committed his future at Villa Park for the next three years.

Emery has enjoyed remarkable success since checking in in October 2022 and has Villa fighting for Champions League qualification while also reaching the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. Villa face Olympiakos in next month's semi-final.

Such success has seen the 52-year-old linked with posts elsewhere, with a host of high-profile managerial roles available this summer, including at German giants Bayern Munich.

But Villa plan talks this summer to further extend Emery's stay at the club with co-owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris plotting a long-term reign.

Emery has won 44 of 77 games with Villa for a win percentage of 57 per cent – taking the club from relegation fears under previous boss Steven Gerrard to the brink of qualification to Europe's elite competition.