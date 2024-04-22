Aston Villa announce club-record sponsorship deal

The online betting company’s logo will appear on the front of the club’s shirts for the next two seasons and replaces BK8, which has seen its multi-year agreement cut short after just one year.

Villa will receive £20m-a-year as part of a deal which will provide a significant boost to club’s revenues and the club’s efforts to compete with the Premier League’s elite while still complying with profit and sustainability.

The club has been under pressure to significantly increase the value of its sponsorship deals after announcing a loss of nearly £120million for the most recent financial year. A lucrative new kit deal with Adidas is expected to be announced shortly.

Despite the financial boost, the deal with Betano is likely to disappoint many supporters. Villa’s Supporters’ Trust were heavily critical of the previous agreement with BK8, which was struck after Premier League clubs voluntarily agreed to ban front-of-shirt sponsorship by betting firms from 2026.

Villa’s president of business operations, Chris Heck, said: “We are delighted to welcome Betano as Aston Villa’s new principal partner.

“Their dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction and responsible gaming aligns perfectly with the values we hold dear as a club.

“Aston Villa and Betano share a commitment to excellence, and we look forward to achieving great success together on and off the pitch. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for both our organisations.”

Betano is owned by Greek firm Kaizen Gaming and has previously been announced as the main gambling partner of Euro 2024.

Kaizen Gaming's co-founder and chief executive, George Daskalakis, said: “Aston Villa fans have a lot to be proud of in the Club’s long and illustrious 150 year history.

“Their passion matched on the pitch by incredible players and management taking the Club on the road to glory makes The Villans one of the most formidable teams in world football today.

“Aston Villa’s sensational on-field success in the Premier League along with their return to European football matches Betano’s own growth and continuing accomplishments.”