Ollie Watkins receives high praise following starring role vs Bournemouth

Watkins did not manage to score against the Cherries but did set up both of his team’s second half goals in a 3-1 victory which further boosted their hopes of securing Champions League football.

The 28-year-old has netted 19 times in the Premier League and now set up 12 more and Emery was effusive in his praise after another excellent performance.

Watkins is targeting both success with Villa and a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Emery said: “Ollie is adding more things tactically and he’s comfortable scoring goals and making assists playing for the team in the structure we have tactically.

“The commitment to the work we need him to do is always fantastic – more than scoring goals or assists.

“He’s increasing his level in a lot of things to show he can do more than score goals.

“He’s showing that he is very demanding in how he can increase the level.

“He’s not just important for us but the national team as a player and he’s fantastic.

“He deserves this because he’s a very hard worker every day – always he wants more and more and he’s always asking how to improve.”

Watkins was also praised by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola after helping Villa wrestle control of the match in the second half.

Dominic Solanke had given the Cherries a first half lead from the penalty spot but Morgan Rogers levelled for Villa on the stroke of half-time.

Iraola said: “He (Watkins) is an amazing player and he’s like Dom for us – he scores a lot of goals but he does a lot besides.

“He gets between the centre-backs, he attacks the spaces and he’s very good at pressing.

“He created a lot and although he didn’t score, he probably deserved to. He’s been amazing all season. He’s very complete – very good out of possession and facing his own goal and he attacks the spaces.”

Emery has given Villa’s players two days off to recuperate after yesterday’s match saw them complete a gruelling schedule of seven matches in 22 days.

The Villa head coach explained how his team had held just one light training session since Thursday’s Europa Conference League in Lille.

They are next in action at home to Chelsea on Saturday night.

Emery said: "Yesterday we trained quiet. The preparation was more in the hotel. We met yesterday evening and today morning having our meeting with the players and doing videos too.

"We will now rest for two days. This week is only one match against Chelsea. It is very important and after the matches we have played, we need to rest for two days."