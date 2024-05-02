John McGinn defiant despite Aston Villa's Conference League loss to Oympiacos

McGinn told TNT Sports: "Mistakes all round tonight, but of course we're going to take responsibility and it's up to us to go to Athens next week and turn it around because we are capable.

"Everything that could have gone wrong for us tonight did, but we went to Lille, we were very poor over there, and over the two legs we manged to get through.

"So the manager was very positive in there. There's still a long way to go. A lot of people will go home disappointed tonight, none more so than us.

"But we have a big game on Sunday (at Brighton), a massive game in terms of league position, and then another huge game on Thursday in the second leg."

Villa boss Unai Emery admitted his side fell below their usual standards and that Olympiacos were good value for their win.

Emery told TNT Sports: "Congratulations to them. We didn't play like we have been playing. We need to be more consistent, with the ball and with positioning.

"We lost a little bit our positioning on the pitch and more or less threw it. They deserved to win. They are a very good team. They have experience and of course I know in Europe it is difficult.

"It's not (down to) bad luck. We didn't play well. We have to play better. It's not luck. We were playing bad.

"They are now the favourites, the competition's favourites. We will try to recover our style and our play to impose like we do when we are playing better."