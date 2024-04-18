Moussa Diaby looking to set the record straight in Lille

Villa’s record signing was reminded of it, a 5-1 defeat when playing for Paris St Germain in 2019, during the pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg.

“It is true, it was a hard defeat,” the France international winced. “I expect a tough game.

“I know this squad. Every year they have great players. I expect a difficult game, with a very compact block. I want to reach qualification.”