Leon Bailey on Aston Villa renewed confidence ahead of Lille second leg
Leon Bailey admits Villa will face Lille tomorrow night with renewed confidence thanks to Sunday’s win at Arsenal.
Unai Emery’s men head to France for a Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg defending a 2-1 lead from last week’s first encounter.
They will travel fresh from one of their finest results of the season after stunning the Gunners 2-0 at the Emirates.
Villa are aiming to reach a first major European semi-final since 1982 and Bailey said: “I definitely will take confidence from it and I think the team should take a lot of confidence as well.
“The way we played – I think the way we set out was so strong and I think the team really didn’t give up too much and we created opportunities at the same time. I think we should really take this game into consideration and give ourselves a lot of confidence moving forward.”