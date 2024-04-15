Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Arsenal: Eight is the number

Emi Martinez 8

Followed up his man-of-the-match performance against Wolves with a save of the season contender in the first half. Just one big stop in the second.

Ezri Konsa 8

Followed up one of the poorest performances of the season with one of the best. Gave Arsenal very little joy down Villa’s right after the opening 30 minutes.

Diego Carlos 8

Another player who came in for criticism after the Brentford draw and responded with an excellent display. Made a couple of vital recovery runs in the first half.

Pau Torres 8

Took criticism for against Brentford but was in the right place to block an early Saka cross and seemed to grow from there. Increasingly influential.