Aston Villa's Ebony Salmon helps Lionesses to triumph

The former Gornal Colts player, who hails from Kingswinford, started for England women under-23s in front of more than 2,000 fans at Telford’s New Bucks Head ground.

They overcame Sweden counterparts in their last fixture of the season, remaining undefeated in their European league campaign.

Liverpool’s Missy Bo Kearns gave England the lead in the 22nd minute, before Charlton Athletic’s Kiera Steels doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

And though Sweden got one pack through Evelina Duljan, England completed their victory in Telford when Katie Robinson grabbed the third in stoppage time.