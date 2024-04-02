Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers explains Unai Emery and Pep Guardiola's 'washing machine' method

Villa have lost their last 13 league matches at the Etihad but have the chance to record their first double over City since 1963 following December’s 1-0 win at Villa Park.

That was Emery’s first ever victory over Guardiola, and Rogers, who spent four years with City after being signed from Albion’s academy, believes it is the relentless pursuit of perfection which makes the pair among the best coaches in the world.

Though he never made a first-team appearance for Guardiola, Rogers was regularly called up to train alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva.

And the 21-year-old said: “It’s like a washing machine. They (Emery and Guardiola) just do the same thing all the time. Be consistent, be consistent – it’s repeat, repeat and repeat. It’s relentless, that’s why they are the best managers in the world, in my opinion, because they are so relentless.

“They are so on to you but when it comes off you see the performances and results that they pull off, it’s no coincidence because all week their tactical awareness and understanding is on another level to anything else I’ve ever seen.”

Rogers, who joined Villa from Middlesbrough in January for an initial £8million fee, reckons both Emery and Guardiola also share a willingness to test young players in the first-team set-up.

Villa’s bench regularly features several academy graduates, with right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden becoming the latest to make his senior bow in Saturday’s derby win over Wolves.

Rogers continued: “I was with the first-team all the time (at City). Pep’s big on that. He likes large numbers in his groups, so I was around them quite a bit when I was there. Everyone was.

“You all get a taste for it and if you perform, then you stay there. It’s as simple as that. He rewards good trainers and good performances in training.

“Is it the same with Unai? Yes, 100 per cent. He will have younger players over if they perform well in the training sessions. They believe they will be back over if they do well. And you’re seeing young players on the bench most weeks now. They are big on young development. Even if they are working on a specific area with a young player they will get help from the first-team.

“That’s massive for young players. When I was in that position, Pep used to do that stuff with me and you don’t forget it. It just sticks in your brain and that’s what he did.”

Rogers, who left City for Boro last summer before then joining Villa, remains in contact with some of City’s star names, though he confirmed his phone would be staying off ahead of Wednesday’s match. Villa are just five points behind the third-placed hosts in the table.

“They’re just normal people at the end of the day,” said Rogers. “You have normal conversations with them. They’ll help you if they can. You might think that they are on this mad pedestal but when you are next to them and training with them they are just another player at the end of the day.

“You have to see it, you have to show what you’re about. You’re there for a reason and that’s what I tried to do. I still know a few of them and speak to them. Not this week, though.”