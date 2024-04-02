Aston Villa suffer Ollie Watkins blow ahead of Man City clash

Watkins left Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wolves at half-time and boss Unai Emery has confirmed the England international will not be ready in time to face the champions.

Villa are confident the issue is not serious and Emery is hopeful Watkins could return for Saturdays’s visit of Brentford.

He said: “Ollie’s injury is a small injury, with some days rest, maybe he could be available for the next match."

Watkins has scored 22 goals in all competitions for Villa this season, with Wednesday’s match set to be just the second he has missed through injury since Emery took charge in November 2022.

Jacob Ramsey also remains out with Emery determined not to rush the midfielder following his return from a foot injury, while right-back Matty Cash is still a couple of weeks away from returning from a hamstring strain.