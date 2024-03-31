Matt Maher's Aston Villa player ratings vs Wolves as star man gets 8

Emi Martinez

Huge save to deny Ait-Nouri with the game goalless. Another of those big moments which make him one of the best goalkeepers around.

Save 8

Ezri Konsa

Villa got better from the point Konsa began to push forward down the right. An excellent performance rewarded with a goal, albeit slightly fortuitously.

Excellent 8

Diego Carlos

Picked ahead of Clement Lenglet in the heart of defence and put in a solid enough performance. Showed savvy to deny Chiwome.

Solid 6

Pau Torres

Moved the ball neatly as usual. Not a day when he was overly troubled due to Wolves’ lack of firepower.