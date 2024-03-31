Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers: Unai Emery tells me I'm still a Championship player

Rogers, signed from Middlesbrough in January for an initial £8million fee, made just his second Premier League start in Saturday’s 2-0 derby win over Wolves.

The 21-year-old Albion academy product is desperate to make an impact as Villa chase Champions League football and glory in Europe through the Europa Conference League.

And he explained how Emery is keeping him on his toes by reminding him just how much further his development has to go.

“He likes to mention I’m a Championship player a lot,” said Rogers. “That’s the kind of relationship we have.

“He’s trying to push me because he wants me to get to that level and it’s about showing me I can. It’s not a negative thing. No way. It’s motivational. He’s trying to push me every day in training.

“If I’m not 100 per cent at the level he will be the first to let me know. That’s the relationship we have.

“I wouldn’t want to change that. He pushes me where I need to and I feel I’m getting better and I’m so happy with the relationship we’ve got.”

Jacob Ramsey’s absence through injury has given Rogers the chance to impress and he is eager to grasp it.

Next up for Villa is a trip to Rogers’ former club Manchester City on Wednesday. The England under-21 international did not make a first-team appearance in four years with the Premier League champions, after leaving Albion in 2019.

“It will be nice to go back, although I never played there,” he said. “It will be good to go and see some familiar faces.

“The time I had there is valuable for someone of my age to play with those players at the level they’re at.

“Just seeing how they operate every day. It’s madness really. When I was 17, 18 you try to take in everything that you can. I wouldn’t be here today without that experience.

“It’s the stuff I dreamed of. I watched the Premier League every week so to be a part of it is something I never thought I’d be a part of.

“But it was also something I knew I could achieve and I’m happy to be here.

“I don’t just want to be here. I want to make an impact and do something in the Premier League and I’ve got the capability to do that.

“I’ve got a manager behind me who is going to push me and challenge me and I need that. I’ve got players around me who will push me as well and that’s what I want to do.”