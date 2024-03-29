Aston Villa midfielder returns for the final top-four push

The midfielder had missed the last two Premier League matches with a foot injury sustained in the 3-2 win at Luton earlier this month.

Though it is unclear what, if any role Ramsey will be able to play in tomorrow’s derby with Wolves, his return to training is a boost to Unai Emery with Villa still battling to secure a top four Premier League finish and with the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final against Lille also less than a fortnight away.

The 22-year-old has endured a hugely frustrating spell since breaking a bone in his foot while playing for England under-21s at last summer’s European Championships.

Ramsey eventually returned for Villa in September, only to quickly suffer a re-occurence of the injury, which ruled him out until late November. He has been enjoying his best run of form in the weeks before being forced off in the first half against Luton.

Tomorrow’s derby begins a run of seven matches in 22 days for Emery’s team, who will again be without skipper John McGinn as he serves the second of a three-match ban following his sending-off in the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Villa, fourth in the table, then visit champions Manchester City next Wednesday before hosting struggling Brentford the following Saturday.