Ajax's Jordan Henderson believes success is coming for Aston Villa

England international Henderson was on the losing side as Villa beat the Dutch giants 4-0 in Thursday’s second leg to reach their first European quarter-final since 1998.

The 33-year-old midfielder conceded Emery’s men had simply been strong while heaping praise on the Spaniard for the job he has done at Villa Park.

Villa last won a major trophy in 1996 and are favourites with the bookmakers to go on and clinch the Conference League.

Henderson said: “I’m a really big fan of the manager. He’s done an amazing job since he’s come into the club.

“You can see the rise that the team and club have had. They’ve got a great chance of going on to win this competition. Fantastic club, great players. I think there’s some success coming, for sure.”

Henderson also expressed hope Ollie Watkins will be fit to report for England duty after being forced out of Thursday’s match early with a knee injury.

The striker, included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium earlier in the day, still managed to score Villa’s opener after being hurt when challenging Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

Emery later played down the severity of the problem, describing it as “no more than a cut”.

Henderson said: “Ollie is an amazing player. His running behind, strong, link play - finishing. He’s got everything for a centre-forward.

“You can see the threat he possesses, even in the air, hopefully his injury is not too bad and he can feature for England. They (Villa) are a very good side.”

Henderson described himself as “over the moon” for his own England call after a testing few months in which he was criticised for moving to the Saudi Pro League from Liverpool.

The 81-cap ace swapped the Middle East for Amsterdam in January and said: “I’ve always said I’m honoured and privileged to play for my country and I want to do it for as long as possible.

“Yes, it’s another call-up which I’m over the moon with and I’m looking forward to meeting up.”