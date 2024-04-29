Express & Star
Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Chelsea: Three 7s as Villa blow lead

Matt Maher rates the Aston Villa players after their draw against Chelsea.

By Matt Maher
Published
Last updated
Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen makes a save

Emi Martinez 6

For all Chelsea’s possession, Villa’s No.1 goalkeeper wasn’t forced into any serious exertion before going off at the break.

Matty Cash 7

Had a big hand in Villa’s second when he drove into the middle of the field from Martinez’s clearance. Kept working hard throughout.

Ezri Konsa 7

Some key interceptions in the first half and then in the second, too. Played pretty well but could not prevent the comeback.

Pau Torres 6

Defended well but for a few occasions when he was guilty of taking a little too much risk. Looked to get forward on several occasions.

