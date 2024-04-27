Aston Villa 2 Chelsea 2 - Report

Axel Disasi thought to have supplied Chelsea with a 90th-minute winner, but his goal was disallowed in stoppage-time.

Through the draw in their penultimate home league match of the season, Villa’s moved seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth below.

Emery welcomed back Douglas Luiz to his starting 11 following suspension, but otherwise, Villa were unchanged from the side that beat Bournemouth.

After Nicolas Jackson volleyed over early into proceedings, Marc Cucurella turned the ball home at the wrong end of the pitch to send the Villa fans into raptures. Pau Torres’ through ball enabled Lucas Digne to cross, and John McGinn’s effort - which was heading wide - was diverted into the net by the Chelsea defender.

Digne fired into the side-netting searching for Villa’s second while Ollie Watkins and John McGinn looked to combine on the break.

Chelsea enjoyed possession and thought they had a leveller shortly after the 15-minute mark when Nicolas Jackson netted after latching onto Moisés Caicedo’s lofted pass. However, Villa’s good fortune continued as VAR showed the Chelsea striker was offside.

Chelsea continued to dominate play, and the away side’s attacking threat was halted briefly when Youri Tielemans was forced off through injury.

Referee Craig Pawson consults the pitchside VAR screen before ruling out Chelsea's third goal

Continuing to absorb pressure, Villa were relieved as the post denied Jackson with his header while Watkins’ shot was well stopped by Petrovic at the near-post and Chelsea skipper Conor Gallagher was off-target seven-minutes from the break.

Emery’s side then gave themselves breathing room, adding to their lead through Morgan Rogers who claimed his third goal of the season. Chelsea failed to clear at the back, and were made to pay when the 21-year-old fired low into the bottom-left corner with precision.

Robin Olsen replaced Martínez in goal for the second-half as Noni Madueke and Moisés Caicedo gave Villa warnings.

Matty Cash’s clearance prevented Thiago Silva’s header nestling in the back of the net, however, Chelsea managed to claw a goal back soon after through Noni Madueke’s composure and finish into the bottom-left corner.

It set-up a nervy last half-hour as the away side continued to gather momentum. Villa were unable to keep the ball, and to the home side’s relief Cole Palmer rolled his free-kick wide.

Olsen’s strong arm denied Madueke a second before Bailey was stopped well at the other end. However, there was no denying Conor Gallagher’s sumptuous curled effort in the 81st-minute as Chelsea completed their comeback.

Diego Carlos was let off for his defensive error when Olsen denied Palmer through on goal before substitute Disasi headed into the back of the heading towards full-time. A review from Craig Pawson saved Villa from defeat as a foul was ruled against Benoît Badiashile.

Villa welcome Olympiakos next in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

Teams

Villa (4-5-1): Martínez (Olsen, 46), Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne (Carlos, 75), Bailey (Iroegbunam, 75), McGinn ©, Luiz, Rogers, Tielemans (Diaby, 26, replaced by Durán, 83’), Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Kesler-Hayden, Kellyman.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic, Chalobah, Silva (Disasi, 90), Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher ©, Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk (Casadei,90), Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Curd, Deivid, Gilchrist, Acheampong, George, Dyer.

Referee: Craig Pawson