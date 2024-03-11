Aston Villa player ratings vs Spurs

Emi Martinez

Conceded four goals but didn’t have a chance with any of them. Difficult to remember a save of note.

Blameless 6

Matty Cash

Had something of a half-chance in the first half. Did OK defensively, but never looked totally comfortable in a new system.

Uncertain 5

Ezri Konsa

Made the mistake which led to the second goal when he dallied a little too long and then misplaced his pass. A tough day.

Error 5

Clement Lenglet

Didn’t do too much wrong, but was taken off in the second half as Emery switched back to a 4-4-2 formation.