Unai Emery's six word response after heavy Aston Villa defeat

The defeat cut fourth-placed Villa’s advantage over the visitors to just two points while they also face being without skipper John McGinn for three matches, after he was sent-off for a hefty challenge on Destiny Udogie.

James Maddison and Brennan Johnson scored twice in quick succession after a goal-less first half, with Son Heung-min and Timo Werner rubbing further salt in Villa’s wounds with stoppage time goals.

Emery said: “The second half was a very bad day in the office.

“The first we played in our gameplan doing well. We controlled the game, more defensively than offensively.

“In the second half we tried to correct some tactical change with the ball but we conceded two goals so quick and the red card was the moment the match was over for us.”

McGinn saw red in the 65th minute for chopping down Udogie right in front of the visiting bench.

The Scot is now set to miss matches against West Ham, Wolves and Manchester City.

Emery said: “John has played here and been strong, comfortable and very passionate. He is not a player doing things with bad intentions.

“The red card maybe could be a red card but no bad intentions.”