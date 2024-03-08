Unai Emery leaving it late to make important decision vs Spurs

The midfielder missed Thursday’s 0-0 draw at Ajax with a foot injury but could yet feature in some capacity against Spurs, as Villa look to take a big step toward securing a top four Premier League finish.

Pau Torres and John McGinn will both be available despite the former, who has been struggling with hamstring pain, coming off at half-time in Amsterdam.

McGinn was also limited to a substitute appearance due to a niggle in the build-up.

“We trained this morning recovering with the players who played last night. John McGinn and Pau Torres, they will be available,” said Emery on Friday.

“Tomorrow we will train, the last training of the week. We will wait until tomorrow (on Ramsey).”

Emery, meanwhile, backed Moussa Diaby to come good after the record signing delivered an underwhelming performance during a rare start in Europe.

The France international has found himself largely used as a substitute in the Premier League over recent months.

Emery said: “We are patient, he has to be patient too, though of course demanding.

“He is a very good professional, his commitment is very good with the rest of the team.

“He is analysing very closely where he can improve and his demands too to find his best level. He is playing good matches too and we know and he is aware he needs to improve and do more. But he is in the process.”