Matt Maher's Aston Villa player ratings v Luton

Emi Martinez 7

Didn’t make a save and was beaten twice but his handling and willingness to come for the ball makes such a difference.

Matty Cash 7

Kept his form going with another decent performance. Often in the right place to clear danger. Won plenty of duels against the dangerous Ogbene.

Ezri Konsa 7

Back in the team after returning from injury. Untroubled in the first half, though things were far more fraught in the second.

Clement Lenglet 7

All of the trouble for Villa in the second half was coming down the left. Lenglet made several important clearances.

Alex Moreno 6

Lively in the first half, though he found things far tougher in the second as Ogbene and Kabore doubled up. One of four Villa players booked.

Leon Bailey 6

Very good again in the first half as he linked up neatly with Watkins. The fact he barely got a kick after the break highlighted how much the match changed.

John McGinn 7

Probably Villa’s most involved player through the 90 minutes as he looked to wrestle control in the middle of the park.

Douglas Luiz 6

Quick thinking to create Villa’s second with a free-kick to Watkins. Rather went missing in the second half as Luton turned the tide.

Jacob Ramsey 6

Had already forced one save from Kaminski and looked in excellent nick until being forced off.

Youri Tielemans 6

Impressive again in the first half when he had time on the ball. Found the second half much tougher as Villa got bogged down.

Ollie Watkins 8

Became the first Villa player since Dwight Yorke to score 15 goals in consecutive top-flight seasons when he netted the opener. A class act.

Substitutes

Morgan Rogers (for Ramsey, 29) 6; Lucas Digne (for Moreno, 79); Moussa Diaby (for Bailey, 79); Nicolo Zaniolo (for Tielemans, 79); Tim Iroegbunam (for Rogers, 79). Subs not used: Torres, Chambers, Kesler-Hayden, Olsen.