Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey's injury worry after leaving Luton in a boot

Ramsey left Kenilworth Road with his left foot in a protective boot and was due to undergo an assessment having been substituted 29 minutes into the match.

The 22-year-old broke a metatarsal in the same foot while playing for England at the European Championships last summer, before then suffering a recurrence of the injury after returning to action for Villa in September.

Ramsey had been enjoying his best run of form in what has been a largely frustrating season prior to Saturday, with boss Unai Emery now hoping his latest problem is not too serious.

Villa are next in action at Ajax in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.