Encouraging injury update on Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

The 26-year-old had started every Premier League game of Unai Emery’s reign prior to suffering a blow to his knee in the 6-0 win at Sheffield United earlier this month.

There were fears that the defender could miss more than a month of action, and with Tyrone Mings, Diego Carlos, Kortney Hause, and most recently Pau Torres all injured Villa had looked light at the back.

Today, the Villa posted a video on social media of Konsa walking out onto the training pitch at the club’s Bodymoor Heath with the caption “Miss Me?”

Konsa, who will be hoping to earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad in March, looks likely to return at the heart of defence for the trip to Luton Town this weekend.

Spain international Pau Torres was substituted in the 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend though Villa are hoping that was only precautionary.

Callum Chambers stepped in as cover alongside Clement Lenglet for the second half.