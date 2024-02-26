Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Nottingham Forest

Emi Martinez 6

Conceded two goals but otherwise didn’t have a notable save to make. His handling and distribution were solid as usual.

Matty Cash 6

Another decent performance. Involved in the build-up to the second and third goals, stepped up too early for Forest’s second.

Clement Lenglet 7

Has now played alongside four different central defensive partners in 12 matches. Continues to do a solid job.

Pau Torres 6

His early exit was the one real blot on Villa’s day. Fingers crossed the issue is nothing serious.

Alex Moreno 6

Good in the first half but then endured a rather iffy start to the second. Subbed after picking up a booking before the hour mark.

Leon Bailey 8

Unai Emery has improved every player at Villa but none more so than the Jamaica international. Timed everything he did to near perfection.

John McGinn 8

Rivalled Bailey for man-of-the-match with another all-action display. Some cross with his weaker foot for Luiz’s second.

Douglas Luiz 7

Scored twice but was also name-checked by Emery for two errors at the start of the second half.

Jacob Ramsey 6

Set up Villa’s second and was a nuisance again with his running. Denied a likely tap-in by last-gasp defending.

Youri Tielemans 7

Pounced on a loose pass to set up Bailey’s nerve-easing goal. Getting around the pitch much more than in the early weeks of the season.

Ollie Watkins 7

Won’t score an easier goal than his fourth minute opener here. Always involved. Has now scored five goals in his last five league games.

Substitutes

Calum Chambers (for Torres, HT) 6, Lucas Digne (for Moreno, 59) 6, Nicolo Zaniolo (for Tielemans, 82), Morgan Rogers (for Watkins, 90+2), Moussa Diaby (for Bailey, 90+2) Subs not used: Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Gauci (gk), Olsen (gk).