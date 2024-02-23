Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest: Who's out and who's a doubt

Emery has been forced to make do without several key players at various points this season, with Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings both ruled out for the season with serious knee injuries.

Here’s the latest from Bodymoor Heath:

Ezri Konsa (knee) - 0 per cent

The defender is still a couple of weeks away from a return after injuring his knee in February’s win at Sheffield United. Konsa had started all but one match this season in all competitions before being ruled out.

Diego Carlos (hamstring) - 0 per cent

The Brazilian centre-back is expected to be back around the middle of March after pulling up in training prior to the match at Fulham. A frustrating blow to a player who was enjoying his best run in the team since arriving from Sevilla in 2022.

Jhon Duran (hamstring) - 0 per cent

Suffered a hamstring injury in the closing stages of January’s 0-0 draw at Everton. Unai Emery hopes to have the Colombian striker back some time in March.

Boubacar Kamara (knee) - 0 per cent

Kamara underwent surgery on Thursday to repair knee ligaments, after suffering an injury in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United which will rule him out for the rest of the season. He was Villa’s third player this term to be struck down with an ACL injury, after Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings.