Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest: Matt Maher's predicted line-up

The visitors are one of just four teams to beat Villa in the Premier League this season, with Emery’s men also out to avenge their 2-0 defeat at the City Ground last November.

Villa bounced back from losing to Manchester United, their third home defeat on the spin, to beat Fulham last weekend.

Here’s our predicted line-up:

Emi Martinez

The Argentina international again demonstrated his importance to the team with a stoppage time save to deny Adama Traore at Fulham last week.

Matty Cash

This has been a frustrating season at times for Cash, who found himself largely on the bench for a period either side of New Year as Emery preferred Ezri Konsa at right-back. Put in one of his strongest performances of the season at Fulham.

Clement Lenglet

The Frenchman has started Villa’s last 11 matches in all competitions and played alongside three different central defensive partners.

Pau Torres

Made a welcome return at Fulham after two months without starting a match due to injury. Villa immediately looked a better team in possession.

Alex Moreno

Faces competition for his place now Lucas Digne has returned to fitness. Has been inconsistent since returning from injury but Fulham was a decent showing.

Leon Bailey

Strange to think how he struggled to get into the Premier League starting line-up over the opening months of the season. One of the most exciting players in the division.

John McGinn

The obvious candidate to reprise his role from Fulham, covering for the absence of Boubacar Kamara in central midfield.

Douglas Luiz

Has been consistently good in recent weeks, scoring against Manchester United after producing one of the assists of the season at Sheffield United.

Jacob Ramsey

Perhaps the biggest positive of the past few weeks has been Ramsey starting to look like his old self again after a frustrating time with injuries. His ability to carry the ball gives Villa another dimension.

Youri Tielemans

An attacking role, playing just behind Ollie Watkins, seems to be where the Belgium international fits best in this Villa team. Has the ability to unlock a defence.

Ollie Watkins

Needs just seven more league goals to become the first Villa player since Peter Withe in 1981 to score 20 in a top flight campaign. He and Martinez are the most indispensable members of this team.