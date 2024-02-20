Jordan Nobbs grabs the winner as Aston Villa show their Spurs

Despite missing top scorer Rachel Daly due to suspension, Villa grabbed the first goal of the game thanks to Adriana Leon’s close-range finish after 23 minutes.

The hosts equalised after 38 minutes, only for Jordan Nobbs to secure the three points for Villa with a right-footed effort from 20 yards that flew into the top corner.

It makes it back-to-back wins in all competitions for Carla Ward’s side, and their third in their last five league games.

In the Championship, Birmingham City suffered their third defeat in a row as they went down 2-1 at home to Southampton.

Ivana Fuso gave Darren Carter’s side the lead after five minutes, but the visitors hit back twice to leave St Andrews with all three points.

Wolves are in the Birmingham Challenge Cup final after edging past Albion on penalties at Compton Park.

Wolves goalkeeper Bec Thomas stepped up and made herself a hero, saving twice in the shootout to send her side into the final, but the occasion was also memorable for the returning Summer Holmes.

She came on as a 71st-minute substitute after spending the last seven months out of the team through injury.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Lichfield City were beaten 4-0 at home by promotion-chasing Burton Albion, while their reserves were thrashed 5-0 at AFC Telford United in Division One North.

Elsewhere in the division, Mia Fellows scored for Walsall as the Saddlers were beaten 5-2 at Port Vale.

The result leaves them three points behind top-of-the-table Telford having played five games more than the Bucks.

And in Division One South, Lauren Thompson scored a hat-trick to help Bewdley Town to a 4-1 win at fellow strugglers Worcester City.

Substitute Bethney Taylor also found the net for the visitors, who leapfrogged Worcester into eighth place with the victory.