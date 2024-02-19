Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Fulham: Two eights in key win

Emi Martinez 7

Must take his share of blame for the goal conceded but reacted in the way you would expect. Another big win-preserving save.

Matty Cash 7

You’d like better delivery in the final third. But he limited Robinson to little, while Willian was withdrawn at the break. A strong display.

Clement Lenglet 6

Error for the goal blotted a pretty tidy performance from a player shifted across to the other side of the defensive line.

Pau Torres 7

Slotted back into the team almost like he had never been away. Villa look so much more composed in possession when he is around.

Alex Moreno 7

Saw another goal ruled out for a marginal offside call. Subbed in the second half after being booked but decent all-round.

Leon Bailey 7

Struck the bar with a curling effort in the first half. A tendency to overplay at times, merely a sign of his supreme confidence.

Douglas Luiz 7

Played deeper to counter the loss of Kamara and battled hard. Always composed under pressure and kept things moving.

John McGinn 8

Moved back into the centre of midfield and delivered one of his best performances of the season, certainly in that position. A real captain’s display.

Jacob Ramsey 7

Set up the opener thanks to his alertness and then laid on Bailey’s bar hitting effort with a driving run. Looks back on track after a frustrating first half of the season.

Youri Tielemans 7

Didn’t time everything to perfection but there are few players in the Villa team with such vision. Made the second after missing a good chance himself.

Ollie Watkins 8

Scored two, nearly had a third and would have added another assist to his tally but for Leno denying Tielemans.

Substitutes

Lucas Digne (for Moreno, 81), Moussa Diaby (for Bailey, 81), Tim Iroegbunam (for Tielemans, 90+3). Subs not used: Chambers, Zaniolo, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Olsen (gk), Gauci (gk).