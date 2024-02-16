Injury to Diego Carlos sparks Aston Villa reshuffle

The Brazilian is believed to have picked up the problem in training with Emery expected to give an update on the severity later today. Villa were already without Tyrone Mings to a season-ending knee injury, while Ezri Konsa is also currently sidelined after sustaining knee ligament damage.

Carlos’s loss means Pau Torres is on course to make his return to action at Fulham tomorrow. The Spaniard has not yet played in 2024 due to an ankle injury but has been an unused substitute for the last two matches.

Villa head to Craven Cottage looking to get their challenge for a top four Premier League finish back on track after last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United.