Aston Villa loanee unlikely to stay at club beyond summer
Villa are unlikely to extend Nicolo Zaniolo’s loan beyond this summer, according to reports, as Unai Emery plots his next moves in the transfer market.
Zaniolo has not had the desired impact in the West Midlands, scoring just twice in 26 appearances.
And with Villa needing to balance the books to satisfy profit and sustainability regulations, they are unlikely to sanction further spending on the Italian international’s wages.
Lucas Digne’s future may also be in doubt as one of Villa’s highest earners, while there may be fresh interest in Jhon Duran once he recovers from a hamstring injury.