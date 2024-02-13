Jacob Ramsey outlines missing ingredient in Aston Villa's latest defeat

Unai Emery’s men were dealt a late blow at Villa Park as United midfielder Scott McTominay climbed to head a winner in the closing stages, shortly after Douglas Luis had brought the hosts level with a deserved equaliser.

Villa had fallen behind in the first half as Rasmus Hojland turned in Harry Maguire’s header but the home side were wasteful with a number of openings, as Ollie Watkins waited too long when played one-on-one with Andre Onana and Ramsey fired off target.

“On another day, especially in the first half I’ve had a two or three chances, Ollie’s had two or three chances, we put those away and kill the game off,” said Ramsey after United reduced the gap on fifth-placed Villa to five points.

“You’ve just got to look at the performance, obviously we want to win games and we’ve not been great here at home recently but we can take positives from the performance.

“Man United are a big team and I think we were dominant, but just lacking the last chances in the final third.”

Ramsey was selected as part of Emery’s starting line-up in the Premier League for the first time since the 3-2 home victory against Burnley.

United struggled to deal with the academy graduate, who picked up spaces in dangerous positions and was a threat to the visitors’ backline with runs forward from deeper in midfield.

He felt Villa were worthy to be at least level terms at the interval but it took until the midpoint of the second half for Luis to equalise from close range after a sustained spell of pressure.

Statistics including shots, shots on target, possession and expected goals all came out in Villa’s favour but Emery’s side fell to successive home defeats in league and cup and have just a single league success in four this calendar year.

“In the first half, apart from the goal, I don’t think they had many chances and me and Ollie had a couple of chances we should’ve scored to put the game to bed,” Ramsey added. “It’s another week to rest and recover, I’m sure the boss will look over the game and tell us his plans. It’s another week to get the tactical work in.”

Villa, fifth and a point behind Spurs, head to the capital to face Fulham on Saturday.