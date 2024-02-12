Leon Bailey pens new Aston Villa deal

The winger, who joined Villa for £25m in the summer of 2021 has so far netted 16 times in 87 appearances for the club.

Bailey has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Villa this season, after seeing his first two campaigns at Villa Park hampered by injury.

The winger was even touted for a possible exit last summer but has since established himself as an essential part of Emery’s plans.

With his current deal due to expire at the end of next season, Villa have been increasingly keen to secure his future.

And now it has been announced he has penned a new deal - but the length has not been confirmed.