Aston Villa suffer damaging injury news
Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara is facing months on the sidelines after suffering knee ligament damage.
The midfielder suffered the injury in Sunday's defeat to Manchester United at Villa Park and subsequently underwent a scan on Monday morning.
Villa have now revealed how long the midfielder will face in the treatment room - however some reports have claimed he is facing up to five months out.
The club have now said that he will now see a specialist ahead of starting his rehabilitation.