Aston Villa 1 Man United 2 - player ratings

Emiliano Martinez 6

Beaten by United’s only two real chances on goal. Could perhaps have been further off his line to cut out the cross for the second.

Matty Cash 6

Marshalled Garnacho well, which impacted his ability to get forward as much as usual. Overpowered by McTominay for United’s winner.

Diego Carlos 5

United’s goals both came from balls into the box, which he and Lenglet struggled with all afternoon.

Clement Lenglet 5

Lacked presence in his own box and was in no man’s land for United’s winner. Ponderous with ball at his feet.

Alex Moreno 6

No shortage of effort from the Spaniard, but his delivery into the box was lacking. One of those days when little came off.

Boubacar Kamara 7

Much-improved display from his shocker against Chelsea in midweek. Worked non-stop to break up play and get Villa moving forward before limping off.

Douglas Luiz 7

The class midfielder on display. Got Villa back into it with his second-half goal, but missed a great chance to put his side in front.

John McGinn 8

Typical all-action showing from Villa’s skipper. Distribution could have been better at times but ran himself into the ground.

Jacob Ramsey 8

Superb first half with numerous driving runs and was Villa’s main threat going forward. Tired a little in second half but should be a big player for Villa for the latter part of the season.

Leon Bailey 7

Quiet first half with a few flashes of quality, but got into the game more in the second period.

Ollie Watkins 7

Usual tireless display and a constant menace to United defenders. However, spurned two big chances that proved crucial.

Substitutes

Moussa Diaby (for Kamara 65) Sparks, but lacked confidence in box 5; Youri Tielemans (for Bailey, 73) Lacked impact 5; Lucas Digne (for Moreno, 87); Nicolo Zaniolo (for McGinn, 87). Not used: Torres, Olsen, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam.