Aston Villa boss plotting to sink Red Devils

The Red Devils visit Villa Park for a showdown Emery has branded a “six-pointer” in the race for Champions League football.

Fourth-placed Villa currently hold an eight-point advantage but while a draw would benefit his team most, Emery only has eyes on victory for now.

“At the beginning we are playing for three points and we have to try to get three points,” he said. “Of course we have to play an intelligent match.

“I have a strong belief that we can respond we have to prepare for every detail we will face.

“We have to try to stop their key players, try to stop their gameplan, their structure, while trying to impose our idea, our style, our skill and our plan.

“And we must do this against one of the best teams in the Premier League.”

Villa head into the match aiming to snap a two-match home losing streak which has followed a run of just one defeat in 11 months in front of their own supporters.

Emery acknowledged the challenge for a top four finish was a “new experience” for his players and wants them to focus merely on the match ahead, rather than the consequences of the result.

“I am never in my work feeling under pressure, never,” he said. “I am always facing different situations, trying to prepare as best as possible for the decisions we are facing during the match.

“My message to the players is the same. We will always look how we can each situation on the pitch and never feel pressure.

“Maybe something the players can feel, which I don’t want, is what can happen if we are losing, if we are not winning. We have to try and play.

“If you are playing and take the challenge, feeling strong in preparation, there is no more.”