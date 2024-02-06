Ezri Konsa injury deals Aston Villa another blow

The centre-back has been one of the top performers for Unai Emery’s team, starting every Premier League match.

But he is now facing a spell on the sidelines with an injury sustained in Saturday’s 5-0 win at Sheffield United.

Konsa clattered into the post on the hour mark and needed to be taken off, scans later confirming he had suffered a sprain.

He is the latest Villa defender to suffer injury this season. Left-back Lucas Digne remains out with a hamstring injury, though centre-back Pau Torres is expected to be on the bench for Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth round replay with Chelsea. The Spain international has not played since December due to an ankle injury.

Striker Jhon Duran (hamstring) remains out, though Nicolo Zaniolo is back available after missing the trip to Bramall Lane with a niggle.