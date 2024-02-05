Key Aston Villa winger set to delight fans with big news

The winger has been one of the standout performers in Unai Emery’s team this season, averaging a goal or assist every 78 minutes in the Premier League.

Talks over a new deal began last month and an agreement is believed to be close, with the player’s agent and stepfather Craig Butler claiming it was “good to go” during an interview with Jamaican channel Elite Sports TV over the weekend.

Bailey has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Villa this season, having previously netted just six times in two years for the club following a £25million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

The 26-year-old, hampered by injury and inconsistency in his first two campaigns, was even touted for a possible exit last summer but has since established himself as an essential part of Emery’s plans.

With his current deal due to expire at the end of next season, Villa have been increasingly keen to secure his future.

Bailey will now join Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins, two of the club’s other star performers, in signing a new contract this season with Emery eager to keep the nucleus of his squad for the long-term.

Villa, who sit fourth in the Premier League, return to action on Wednesday when they host Chelsea in an FA Cup fourth round replay.