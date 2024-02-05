Key Aston Villa midfielder lauds Aston Villa trait

Tielemans was one of five different players on the scoresheet as Villa recorded their biggest away Premier League win since 2008 to jump back into the top four.

Unai Emery’s men, beaten 3-1 at home by Newcastle last week, have won every match following a defeat this season. Midfielder Tielemans said: “There is big character inside the dressing room. The numbers prove it. We just need to keep going and hopefully win more than we lose.”

Villa now host Chelsea in an FA Cup fourth-round replay before welcoming Manchester United in the league on Sunday. Tielemans said: “We’ve got two massive games ahead, starting with the FA Cup on Wednesday night. Hopefully we can win.”