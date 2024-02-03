Sheffield United 0 Aston Villa 5 - Report

Five different players found the net as Unai Emery’s team made light of their recent attacking struggles as they ruthlessly despatched the bottom-of-the-table Blades.

John McGinn opened the scoring with Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans also on target in the space of 18 first half minutes.

Alex Moreno then completed the scoring early in the second half as Villa completed their biggest away win since a 5-1 win at Norwich under Dean Smith.

Analysis

When Moreno volleyed home both that record and the club’s all-time biggest Premier League win, a 7-1 victory over Wimbledon in 1995, appeared under threat.

That Villa did not score more was the only quibble on an evening which restored some much-needed momentum into a campaign that appeared to be stalling after a run of one win in five league games.

With his team facing more scrutiny than at any other stage of the season following Tuesday’s 3-1 home defeat to Newcastle, this was just the tonic for Emery.

The only potential blot, on an otherwise perfect evening, was the second half exit of Ezri Konsa through injury.

Villa were undoubtedly aided by the Blades, who came into the match with the Premier League’s worst defensive record. As the visitors picked them apart, it quickly became clear why.

But there was some excellent football played by Villa too, not least a rejuvenated Douglas Luiz, who helped create the first two goals with eye-catching passes out of midfield.

Villa became the first team since Chelsea in 2011 to score four goals in the opening half-hour of a Premier League. The 18-minute burst also saw them double their own tally from the previous four fixtures combined.

It was the Blades who actually had the game’s first big chance, Ben Brereton Diaz escaping down the left and hitting a shot which almost squirmed under the body of Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

But Villa then found their rhythm to devastating effect, ruthlessly taking advantage of a welcoming home defence.

Luiz started the demolition, picking out Watkins with a through ball. The striker’s finish took a flick off goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and with Anel Ahmedhodzic racing back to clear, the ball bounced off the post and back for McGinn, chasing in, to apply the simple finish.

It was the midfielder’s sixth Premier League goal of the season, briefly putting him second on the Villa charts behind Watkins, who soon had his 11th of the campaign.

Luiz was again the creator, finding the striker’s run with another excellent through ball, this time with the outside of his foot. Watkins kept his cool to fire a finish into the bottom corner.

The home side were falling apart and four minutes, the entire left side of their defence went missing when Watkins picked out Bailey and he advanced unchallenged before curling a shot into the top corner. It was the cue for several home supporters to get up and leave their seats.

For them, the pain was not over. Konsa was denied by Foderingham after cutting inside Mason Holgate, while Tielemans then saw a bouncing volley headed off the line by Vini Souza.

That came after the midfielder was left unmarked at a corner and the Blades failed to learn their lessons. Moments later, the ball came to Tielemas in acres of space again. This time he lashed a powerful right-footed shot in off the bar.

Emery brought the excellent Luiz off at the break but Villa continued to torment the hosts and within 90 seconds of the restart had a fifth.

Bailey kept the ball in play with a backheel to Watkins, who whipped in a cross for an unmarked Moreno to volley beyond Foderingham.

A rare Sheffield United shot, from Jayden Bogle, was met with ironic cheers from the home support.

Auston Trusty then stopped Ezri Konsa from adding a likely sixth when he got a crucial boot on a free-kick.

The Villa man appeared to hurt himself stretching and came off after receiving treatment.

Villa should really have scored more. Foderingham denied Moussa Diaby with a smart save, while the latter and Tielemans twice got into muddles when in plenty of space.

The Blades would have scored a consolation but for Martinez. Villa’s keeper, largely a spectator since the early stages, pulled off a brilliant double save to deny Ahmedhodzic and then Jack Robinson.

At the other end, substitute Morgan Rogers was unable to demonstrate the same brilliance when he fired an excellent chance for a debut goal over the bar.

For the Blades, a sobering evening ended on a cruel note when Vini Souza saw a stoppage time consolation ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

Key Moments

12 GOAL Villa lead through skipper John McGinn. He follows in to finish after Ollie Watkins’ lofted effort comes back off the post.

16 GOAL Villa double their lead. Douglas Luiz finds Watkins with a lovely through ball and the striker fires into the bottom corner.

20 GOAL Villa are rampant. Watkins picks up the ball in the middle, finds Leon Bailey in acres of space on the right and he advances into the box, before lifting a shot into the top corner.

30 GOAL Youri Tielemans sees a bouncing volley cleared off the line but no matter, as from the next corner he hammers in a shot off the bar.

47 GOAL Villa make it five. Bailey keeps the ball in play with a backheel, Watkins crosses and an unmarked Alex Moreno hammers home a volley.

Teams

Sheff U (3-5-2): Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Trusty, Norrington-Davies (Robinson 50), McAtee (Davies 72), Souza, Brooks (Osborn 50), Brereton Diaz (Archer 64), Osula (Hamer HT) Subs not used: Norwood, One, Larouci, Amissah (gk).

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Konsa (Cash 59), Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno, McGinn (Iroegbunam 71), Kamara, Luiz (Ramsey HT), Tielemans (Rogers 80), Bailey (Diaby 60), Watkins Subs not used: Chambers, Kesler-Hayden, Wright (gk), Olsen (gk).