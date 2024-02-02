Cameron Archer could make summer Aston Villa return

The 22-year-old Bodymoor Heath academy product moved to Bramall Lane in a deal worth £18million last summer.

But he could make a swift return due to a clause in the agreement requiring Villa to buy him back at a reduced fee if the Blades, currently sit bottom of the table, drop down to the Championship.

Villa were keen to maintain some control over Archer’s development and will retain the option to buy him back even if the Yorkshire club survive in the top flight, albeit at a higher price.

Archer has scored three goals this season, the last coming in December’s 1-1 draw at Villa. He could face his former club for the second time on Saturday evening when they visit Bramall Lane.

Villa also included buy-back clauses in the sales of Aaron Ramsey and Jaden Philogene to Burnley and Hull respectively, the deals helping the club comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.