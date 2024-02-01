Aston Villa capture former West Brom left back - before sending him out on loan

Sousa, 19, completed a return to the West Midlands before heading off to Devon, having started his career in West Brom's academy.

Born in Portugal, the England under 19 international moved to England at the age of eight, and was picked up by the Baggies.

He progressed through the academy system before signing for Arsenal back in February 2022.

Sousa has been capped eight times at England under 19 level - and has been involved in a number of Arsenal first team squads.

Now he has signed a permanent deal with Villa and will head out to the Pilgrims for the remainder of the campaign.

Head coach Ian Foster, who has worked in the England youth system, is excited to once again work with Villa's new man.

He said: "Lino is somebody that I've known for a while,” said Argyle Head Coach Ian Foster. “I've always been excited by his performances at Arsenal and with the England development teams.

“He's a really exciting player with huge potential and I think you can see why the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa have taken him.

“He'll come in, in competition on the left-hand side of the pitch. He's got a lovely left foot; he's athletic; he can handle the ball in tight areas; he can defend in 1v1 situations and he's good in the final phase as well.”