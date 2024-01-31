Aston Villa boss Unai Emery outlines Morgan Rogers potential with signing imminent

Rogers is set to join in a deal which will see Villa pay the Championship club an initial £8m, with a potential further £7m in add-ons.

The 21-year-old Albion academy product has been Emery’s primary target of the January transfer window, with the Villa boss understood to be impressed by his versatility.

Asked about Rogers after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle, Emery said: “He is a young player with potential. He can adapt with our style to play.

“Hopefully tomorrow (Wednesday) he is signing with us and we can try to exploit his qualities as a player. He has potential. We are excited to work with him.”

Rogers will become Villa’s second signing of the transfer window, following the £6.6m capture of right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade. The latter has returned to the Serbian club on loan for the remainder of the season.

Emery confirmed there would “definitely not” be any further signings before Thursday’s deadline.