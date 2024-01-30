Aston Villa close on £15million Morgan Rogers signing

The 21-year-old forward is due to undergo a medical with the move likely to be completed in the next 24 hours.

Halesowen-born Rogers, who is expected to sign a five-and-a-half year deal, has been Unai Emery’s primary target of the January transfer window and the clubs have been in talks for the past fortnight.

Boro will receive around £10m up front, with a further £5m in potential add-ons.

A product of Albion’s academy, who only joined Boro last summer after four years with Manchester City, Rogers has scored seven goals in 33 total appearances for the Championship club this season.

He has the ability to play across the forward line, with Emery thought to admire his versatility in particular.

City will receive a sell-on fee worth 25 per cent of the profit, as per the agreement which took the player to the Riverside.

Rogers becomes Villa’s second signing of the window. The other, right-back Kosta Nedelkovic, has returned to Red Star Belgrade for the rest of the season after sealing a £6.6m move.

Villa have also let midfielder Leander Dendoncker leave on loan to Napoli for the rest of the campaign and hope to move out Calum Chambers and Bertrand Traore before Thursday’s transfer deadline.