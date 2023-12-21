Clement Lenglet poised for Premier League bow as Aston Villa target top spot

The France international has been limited to just five outings, all in the Europa Conference League, since joining on loan from Barcelona last summer but an injury to Pau Torres means he is on course to feature against Sheffield United, as Villa hunt the 16th consecutive home league win which would send them top of the table.

Lenglet’s future had been the subject of some speculation with AC Milan and Bayern Munich among several clubs interested in his services should the loan be cut short next month.

But Emery, who lost Tyrone Mings to a season-ending knee injury in August, is eager to keep the 28-year-old on board and has praised his attitude during what has been a frustrating start to life at the club.

Lenglet missed Villa’s recent Conference League draw with Zrinjski Mostar through illness but made himself available for last weekend’s win at Brentford, despite not being fully recovered.

Emery said: “Other players maybe wouldn’t have been with the squad if they were feeling like he was. Tomorrow, if everything is going well, I think he is going to play.

“I am wishing to see him and am really very excited about how he will help us and in the next matches. I want to keep him because we need players for the challenges we are going to face this season. I am very happy with him. His commitment in every training session is amazing.”

Villa head into the match as big favourites against a visiting team who sit bottom of the table and are yet to win away from home this season. But Emery has warned his players beating the Blades will be no easier than the wins over Manchester City and Arsenal which catapulted them into the thick of the title race.

The loss of Torres, an increasingly dependable presence at the back and a big influence on Villa’s build-up play, is significant, though Emery is hopeful the £31million summer signing will be available for the Boxing Day trip to Manchester United.

Douglas Luiz and Lucas Digne are back available after missing the Brentford win through suspension but Youri Tielemans remains out with a calf strain, while Boubacar Kamara serves the first of a three-match ban after his red card against the Bees.

Villa have not topped the Premier League this late in a season since January, 1999 but while ascending to the summit would represent another landmark in Emery’s remarkable reign so far, the head coach is typically paying little attention.

“I don’t like to remind myself of the history, I want to focus on the moment, which will be amazing if we win,” he said.

“I prefer to get through the 90 minutes, I enjoy that. The important thing is not the day, it’s the way. Preparing our game plan, at the end, if we get through our challenge, I will be very happy, we will enjoy this with our fans.”