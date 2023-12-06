Eye on the prize for Brazilian midfielder

Midfielder Luiz has been among the star performers for fourth-placed Villa, with boss Unai Emery recently issuing a “hands-off” warning amid reports Arsenal were preparing a January approach.

Luiz is aware of the rumours but refusing to be distracted from his task at Villa, who can climb above the champions with a win tonight.

“I am very happy to hear the stories but I am here at Aston Villa,” said Luiz. “My focus is totally here.

“I don’t spend a lot of time looking at the stories. I see them, but I don’t focus on that and I’m not looking at it every day. My head is here at Aston Villa.

“Since Unai Emery arrived here, he has changed the history of the club.

“Now, people respect the club and the players more.”