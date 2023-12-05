Unai Emery mulling over changes as Aston Villa prepare for Man City test

Record signing Moussa Diaby was left out of the starting line-up for Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, with Nicolo Zaniolo handed his first start in nearly a month.

Diaby came off the bench to set up Ollie Watkins’ late equaliser and discussing his omission Emery said: “It is not rest. It is because we have a player like Zaniolo and have to get the best opportunity for him to play to get confidence and minutes.

“Of course, we played on Thursday, Sunday and two matches next week. It’s difficult to set up the same starting XI in those matches.

“I am sure, not completely, but I think we will change something for Wednesday.”

He added: “We are trying to build a team, not only 11 players. I will give everyone chances. They have to feel important.”