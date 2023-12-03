Ollie Watkins: One of my very best

Watkins superbly steered home Moussa Diaby’s 90th minute cross to earn Villa a 2-2 draw on the south coast.

It was the England international’s 14th goal of the season and ensured Unai Emery’s men will remain in the Premier League’s top four, ahead of back-to-back home matches against Manchester City and Arsenal.

He said: "It was a good header, one of the best I've scored. We had a lot of chances and we could have killed it off.

"It shows our resilience but we are not starting games well away from home. If we can iron that out it will help us. Every game we want to win, we are in good form."

"We fancy ourselves against anybody. I'm very happy with my form but I am harsh on myself, I want to push on and become better."

Leon Bailey had earlier cancelled out Antoine Semenyo's opener, before Dominic Solanke restored the home side's lead early in the second half.

Watkins said: "It was important that we came away with something. We didn't create too much in the second half but we didn't make the most of it in the first when it was wide open."