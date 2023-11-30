Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw: Violent scenes outside Villa Park as fans clash with police

At least two police officers have been injured during clashes with away fans with as many as 1,000 supporters reportedly not having tickets for the game.

Legia fans who arrived early to the game had previously been penned in the Witton Lane coach park with many letting off flares.

Police are currently in the process of getting the ticketed fans into the stadium.

Legia Warsaw have since released a statement blaming the lack of tickets 'exacerbating' the atmosphere.

Despite the unrest, the game still kicked off on time with Villa taking an early lead through Moussa Diaby.

No Legia fans were in the stadium at the time of kick-off.

This is a developing situation.