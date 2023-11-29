Carla Ward demanding more from Aston Villa after WSL defeat to Everton

Anna Patten’s own goal gave Everton the lead before Villa striker Rachel Daly hit back immediately to level the scoring.

The visitors’ match-winner came 16 minutes from time when Nathalie Bjorn cooly converted from the penalty spot, leaving Villa boss Carla Ward ruing her side’s efficiency in both boxes.

“Ultimately, we lost the game rather than they won the game,” Ward said. “I don’t think we nullified any of their threats, but ultimately, it’s an own goal and a penalty that won them the game.”

She continued: “Did we do enough to win it? Absolutely not, but did we deserve to lose it? Probably not, I think a point would have been a fair result. We’ve got to be better, and we’ve got to play with more intensity because we didn’t do that.”

In the FA Cup second round, Amber Hughes’ hat-trick helped Wolves on their way to a 7-0 win against Peterborough United. Katie Johnson, Sophie Bramford, Beth Roberts and Tammi George also found the net for the hosts in a dominant win at New Bucks Head. Wolves have been drawn away to Hull City in round three.

Albion needed extra-time to dispatch Needham Market, with three goals coming in the additional 30 minutes.

Mariam Mahmood (two) and Simran Jhamat secured the win for Albion, who were frustrated for large parts of the game by a proud performance from the visitors.

The Baggies’ reward is a home tie against Durham in round two. Durham play in the Championship, one level above Albion, and therefore enter the competition at the third round stage along with Birmingham City, who will travel to MK Dons. The games will take place on Sunday, December 10.

Sporting Khalsa put up a strong fight on their visit to Nottingham Forest, but were unable to get the better of their hosts from the division above. Forest raced into a 3-0 lead before Olivia Stubbs and Leonie Joyce pulled two goals back for Khalsa, who had left themselves too steep a mountain to climb as the game ended 3-2. In the West Midlands League Premier Division, leaders Lye Town won 3-0 at home to Knowle and Kidderminster Harriers fell to a 3-1 defeat at Shifnal Town.

Darlaston Town were thrashed 11-0 at Coventry City in Division One North, leaving them rock-bottom of the division with no points from their first eight games.

Emily Jane Golding’s goal gave Walsall a 1-0 win at Lichfield City Reserves that moved the Saddlers up to third in the league.

They sit four points behind AFC Telford United, who beat Walsall Wood 3-0 away from home.

And in Division One South, Sedgley & Gornal United came off worse in a nine-goal thriller at home against top of the league Long Itchington. Kirsty Spencer scored twice while Caroline Spencer also found the back of the net, but the visitors netted six times to condemn Sedgley & Gornal to a defeat that leaves them bottom of the league.

Elsewhere, Bewdley Town thrashed Redditch United 4-0 to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.